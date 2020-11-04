Windsor rapper addresses child poverty in new song

"We got a problem in our city time to face it. It's called poverty along with little faces."

Those words open Andy Aodisho's 'Unignorable' — a rap song the local artist hopes will raise awareness about child poverty in Windsor and raise money for students in the city's downtown.

According to anti-poverty group Campaign 2000, just under a third of children in Windsor West under the age of 17 lived in poverty in 2015.

It's an issue that personal for Aodisho.

"I kind of went through it myself growing up. I wouldn't say bottom line poverty, but my family wasn't that wealthy growing up," he told CBC's Windsor Morning. "I never got to play sports as a kid, and I always wanted to play sports."

Aodisho, who moved to Windsor three years ago, was inspired to write the song when he attended a United Way kickoff event last year.

"I heard a local artist, she's a student, and she had wrote a poem about childhood poverty at this kickoff," he said. "And when I heard her poem her words really inspired me and I thought, 'what can I do to help make a change in our community?'"

At the end of the presentation, the chair of the United Way asked everyone to write down what they could do to make a positive change in the community.

"I wrote down, I'll make a song," Aodisho said.

A year later Aodisho, who works in heating, ventilation and air condition installation, had started writing the song when he noticed a studio in a customer's basement. The studio's producer was Kevin Robert Jarvis.

"I was like, this is amazing! Like what are the chances?" he said. "I told [Jarvis] all about it, and he was so enthusiastic about it, he was down for it, and we made the song together and he helped produce the instrumental and that was it."

The result of their collaboration, 'Unignorable', is about child poverty in Windsor and what can be done to address it. The song also has a music video, produced by George Yokhana, which includes shots from downtown Windsor, the Ambassador Bridge and other local fixtures.

Local rapper Andy Aodisho has made a song, 'Unignorable', about child poverty in Windsor. (United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex County)

Aodisho says his job brings him into direct contact with the issue — not all of his customers have basement studios.

"I can see that people are struggling financially," he said. "When you see it, it really hits you."

Aodisho hopes the song will draw attention to the United Way's "Unevent" online fundraiser on November 19. He hopes through it to raise $40,000 for the United Way's On Track to Success program, which helps students with school and getting into postsecondary education.

"A lot of people, I don't know if they're ignoring [child poverty] they're just unaware of it, and I made the song to bring awareness so more people can understand what's going on in our community," he said.