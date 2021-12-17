Windsor LCBOs receive rapid tests Friday, but ran out quickly

Two LCBO locations in Windsor were approved as distribution points for COVID-19 rapid tests, but don't line up just yet.

The province announced Wednesday a holiday testing blitz with free rapid antigen tests available at pop-up sites, including malls and libraries, as well as some LCBO stores.

Two LBCO locations were approved in Windsor: the Roundhouse Centre at 3165 Howard Ave, and at Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway.

Staff at both locations did confirm to CBC News they had gotten ahold of the test kits, but wouldn't disclose how many.

While both locations appeared to have received the tests, both were out of stock within about an hour.

"We're pleased to have COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits available, beginning with these 100 stores," a spokesperson for the LCBO said in a statement to CBC News.

"Kits are limited in quantity and available on a first-come, first-served basis. We appreciate your patience and understanding and will update this page depending on future availability."

The LCBO's message comes as Ontarians jumped into long lines, hoping to snag rapid tests with the holiday season on the horizon and COVID-19 cases surging at a speed previously unseen during the pandemic, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, other slated pop-ups have yet to hear if they'll get a supply.

The Windsor Public Library said in a tweet they do not have access yet to the tests.

On Thursday, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said testing capacity isn't an issue for this region.

"One thing to consider is we have excellent testing capacity at this time," Nesathurai said..

"So long as we have testing capacity and professionally contained samples, I'd prefer people get those tests."

The list of pop-up locations can be found on this website.