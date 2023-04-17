Ramadan fast inspires 13-year-old student to help feed Windsor's hungry

A 13-year-old local student is launching an initiative to help the hungry in Windsor.

Aya Tarhuni, from Académie Ste. Cécile International School, is using the month of Ramadan to extend a helping hand to those in need.

From April 17, 100 meals a day will be served over a 10-day period at Windsor's Downtown Mission. Tarhuni raised $5,000 and recruited several local restaurants to help feed the hungry during this period.

Hopefully with this program's success we can continue it in different places and different years - Aya Tarhuni

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is celebrated by Muslims worldwide over a period of around 30 days. The annual period includes fasting, as well as activities encouraging prayer, community and reflection.

Inspired by religion

Yesterday, Tarhuni told a press conference at the Downtown Mission about how her religious practice inspired this initiative.

"One day I remember as I was coming home from school after a long day of fasting, my stomach was growling and I was so tired," Tarhuni said. "Fortunately, I was able to come home to a table full of delicious and nutritious food."

"That got me thinking about the millions of people who, for them, fasting is not a choice or a 30-day duty, but a lifestyle that they're forced to maintain."

Help from community

Ed Sleiman, councillor for Ward 5, said he couldn't wait to get to the Downtown Mission's event yesterday.

"A young woman like Aya is just unbelievable," Sleiman said. "She really put her heart and soul into what she's doing, and not just for particular people, but for everybody who comes to the Downtown Mission."

Councillor Ed Sleiman addressed the press at the Downtown Mission yesterday. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Tarhuni said that the amount raised wouldn't have been possible without the Muslim community.

"During Ramadan, lots of people in the Muslim community are looking for different ways to donate and give back," she said. "Hopefully with this program's success we can continue it in different places and different years."