Many Windsorites celebrating a socially distanced Eid al-Fitr

Many Muslims in Windsor are feeling mixed emotions this year as Ramadan comes to an end and Eid al-Fitr begins.

Celebrating Eid during COVID-19 for the second year in a row has been challenging for Hussein Al-Rumaithi.

"I'm not going to pretend that saying this is easy and no, it's not," said Al-Rumaithi. "But again, we're going through a pandemic. These are not ordinary times."

Al-Ruthmaithi lives with his wife and three daughters in Windsor. He and his family have been experiencing their second Ramadan and Eid under public health restrictions.

"Last year was kind of painful," said Al-Ruthmaithi.

Hussein Al-Rumaithi has decorated his home to celebrate Eid. (Sanjay Maru/CBC NEWS )

Thursday morning, to celebrate Eid, Al-Ruthmaithi and his family will enjoy a large breakfast followed by a visit to the cemetery to honour lost loved ones and give to charity.

"We actually give to charity. We've been doing that before. And in the past couple of years, we've been doing that more actually," said Al-Ruthmithi.

Eid is usually a day of feasting and celebration. It marks the end of Ramadan, which involves a month of fasting from dawn until sunset and the beginning of a feast. It is a time for forgiveness, gift giving and making food for family and loved ones.

'Adjusting to stay-at-home order'

For Iman Berry, a Western University student, the biggest challenge has been adapting to changes.

"I was living in residence and I was — I had to move out right before Ramadan. So it was kind of like that changing landscape," said Berry.

Berry and her family have made adjustments to their typical Ramadan and Eid celebrations this year, due to the public health restrictions.

Any other time, mosques would be full on Eid, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, communities have had to resort to online sermons and prayers. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

"Friends and people in our community have been sending over dinner to our house so that we'll be able to enjoy a meal but distance together," said Berry. "That's kind of the way that we've been celebrating."

'A time for reflection'

Zainab Taleb intends to spend more time at home with family. Having been through a year of restrictions, Taleb said she has more perspective this Ramadan.

"We've been through this pandemic for over a year now, and I'm just going to be grateful for the health and safety of my family, friends and neighbours," said Taleb. "And hopefully next year we'll be able to celebrate together. But for the time being, under the current circumstances, the safety of those around me is the most important thing."

Taleb, like many other Muslims, are planning to connect with family and friends virtually.

For those seeking to participate in prayer, the Windsor Mosque Association is offering virtual Eid prayers through the online platform. Prayers must be done at home.