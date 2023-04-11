Windsor Muslims rally to help following violence at Jerusalem mosque

Some Windsor residents staged a rally in downtown Windsor on Friday in response to raids by Israeli forces at a popular mosque in East Jerusalem.

One of the rally's organizers said he is used to seeing violence occur in the Middle East during Ramadan.

"I wish I could say that it was a surprise or something new, but for most Middle Eastern Canadians or anyone from the Palestinian diaspora worldwide, it is unfortunately routine," said Bilal Nasser, a local activist who helped organize Friday's rally, which was attended by about 100 people.

The rally started at Windsor city hall before heading down Park Street West, turning north on Ouellette Avenue and reaching the large Canadian flag on the riverfront. The rally headed back to city hall on the same roads with participants shouting pro-Palestinian chants.

Bilal Nasser is a local activist who helped organize the rally. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Reuters reported Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque last Wednesday and Thursday during prayers. Police said worshippers were barricaded inside, leading to clashes. Cross-border fire with Gaza and Lebanon and incidents in Tel Aviv and the occupied West Bank have added to an atmosphere of heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Nasser said the goal of Friday's rally was to show that Canadians "aren't wanting to be complicit in this and that we are horrified with what's happening to people."

The al-Aqsa Mosque sits on a hilltop complex in Jerusalem known by Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and by Jews as Temple Mount. Both religions regard the site as one of the holiest places in their respective religions.

Fundraising efforts

The Windsor Islamic Association (WIA) has set up a fundraiser to assist with emergency relief efforts for those affected in Jerusalem.

"We're aiming to send emergency relief, including food, water and health aid to those in need," said Zaid Khan, media director with the WIA.

Zaid Khan is the media co-ordinator with the Windsor Islamic Association. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

So far, the WIA has raised $23,800, but they have a goal of raising $500,000 during Ramadan. Khan said the holiday, observed each year during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar for between 29 and 30 days, is a time when Muslims are spiritually connected not only with God but with people struggling around the world.

"Ramadan is really a time for introspection," he said. "It's a time of giving, love and caring for those that might not have the same level of privilege or the resources that we do.

"It was a very emotional time to see our brothers and sisters suffering there and many people from the community were feeling those emotions."

Even larger organizations are stepping up.

The Islamic Relief Fund (IRF) raises relief funds for natural disasters, underdeveloped regions and, particularly with Palestine, attacks. The IRF is hoping to raise more funds for the victims of last week's attacks.

Aliya Samsair is the regional co-ordinator for the Islamic Relief Fund. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

"We've been in Palestine since 1994," said Aliya Samsair, regional co-ordinator with the IRF. "We have local partners on the ground in Gaza and they provide daily assistance with things like food, shelter, medical aid and cash. There's over 1.3 million people in humanitarian need in Gaza and that's just our day-to-day [operations]. But now with the al-Aqsa Mosque attacks, we're also providing urgent medical assistance as well."

Politicians respond

In response to the violence, along with the proceeding incidents in the region, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Jewish visitors will no longer be allowed to visit the holy site for the remainder of Ramadan, according to The Times of Israel.

The same publication also reported that there is speculation the right-wing coalition government will change course, with Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister, pushing to allow Jewish visitors to the religious site through the rest of Ramadan, particularly on Thursday — the last day of the Jewish celebration of Passover.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly condemned the attacks and the violence that ensued in the days after the raids.