Windsor cyclists give nod of approval to city's pump track

Windsor cyclists and skate boarders are pumped about the city's new track.

The pump track, located at 9578 Little River Rd., officially opened on Tuesday after being under construction for three months. The winding, custom-made track is 131-metres long, complete with bumps and hills.

It's the third track of its kind in the province.

But — it's not Windsor's first.

Bike enthusiasts created the "Dirt Church," also in Little River Corridor, back in 2012. But the city bulldozed it down in 2017, citing liability issues after several residents complained about the park's safety.

Earlier this year, another makeshift dirt course was built by riders in the area, but that too has since been removed.

Nothing but 'love' for new pump track

Despite the demolition of the old tracks, the new one seems to be hitting the mark for some.

Bicycle riders and skate boarders who spoke with CBC News say they're happy with it.

"I love it," said Alex Martin, a young cyclist. "I think it's just fun to ride."

Martin has been riding the pump track since it opened two days ago and says he enjoys all of the bumps.

He said the most challenging part has been waiting his turn, as there's been a lot of people trying to use the track all at once.

Dennis Martin, Alex Martin's dad, said it's nice to see older kids helping out the younger kids.

"He's meeting new people. He's not cooped up in the house. I mean any time outside is better than any time inside," said Martin.

The city's first pump track opened in the Little River Corridor Park on Tuesday. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

The track is available for skate boarders and scooter riders as well. Greg Boston, a new skateboarder, has been practicing for the last three months.

"It's pretty beginner friendly," Boston said. "It's nice to see something outdoors, because we've all been stuck inside for the past couple of years."

The pump track is part of a $500,000 project funded by the city for off-road cycle tracks at Malden Park and Little River Corridor Park.

"Windsor gets a pretty bad name when it comes to outdoor stuff," Boston said. "But if they keep doing stuff like this, there will be nothing to complain about."