Lanspeary rink closed and rentals moved due to warm weather

People who planned to skate at Lanspeary Friday will have to change their plans. The City of Windsor has closed the rink due to warm weather.

Charles Clark Square rink also remains closed because "it's a pool right now," said Jason Moore, senior manager of communications and customer service with the city.

He said rentals are also moved from Lanspeary.

"The people that would have rented [equipment] tonight, they will be contacted by the recreation and asked if they want to move to another arena, an indoor facility," he said.

When will the rinks reopen? The temperatures are expected to drop back to the negatives this weekend, according to Environment Canada.

"It'll have to go below freezing again, and it'll have to stay there for at least 24 hours, so we can flood it," said Moore.