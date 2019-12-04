Windsor public elementary, secondary schools will be closed Wednesday if OSSTF strike proceeds

Should teachers and educational workers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) proceed with a one-day strike planned for Wednesday, all English and some French public elementary and secondary schools in Windsor-Essex will be closed.

Scott Scantlbury, public relations officer with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), said his organization is "planning accordingly."

The strike was announced last Friday by the OSSTF and will affect eight school boards across Ontario.

The union will be meeting with representatives from the Ontario Progressive Conservative (PC) government, and has offered to cancel or delay the strike if Education Minister Stephen Lecce "agrees to staffing levels that were present in the 2018/19 school year" according to a media release issue by the OSSTF's Greater Essex chapter.

"If the PC government is serious about protecting the public education system, then they should make a commitment to a delivery model that serves students best," said Erin Roy, president of OSSTF District 9, in a media release. "If he does not agree, then it is another clear demonstration that this government is not serious about bargaining in good faith and our members will stand firm in protecting the students and the system as a whole."

Lecce issued a statement Friday saying the government is siding with families. "Parents have been clear: strikes by unions hurt kids and investments should go to support student success, not towards enhanced compensation," he said.

"We will continue to vigorously champion the interests of students and seek stability for parents in 2020, who are frustrated and tired of the union-led escalation that began in 2019. This continued strike action is unfair to students and their families," said Lecce.

Scantlebury said the GECDSB "can make no definitive statement about school status on Wednesday" until the end of Tuesday.

"We have said if the strike occurs — if there is no agreement — all schools will be closed on Wednesday," wrote Scantlebury in an email.

In the event the strike proceeds, OSSTF members will be at picket sites between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Belle River District High School, General Amherst High School, Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate Institute, the Mason Building on University Avenue in Windsor, as well as Conservative Chatham-Kent—Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls's office in Leamington.

Three French schools in Windsor — École élémentaire Louise-Charron, École élémentaire L'Envolée and École secondaire De Lamothe-Cadillac — will be closed should a strike proceed.

Members of the union at other school boards will hold information pickets in front of schools and political offices across Ontario.

Members of OSSTF across the province have been engaging in a limited withdrawal of services since Nov. 26, 2019.

Windsor taking day camp registrations

The City of Windsor issued a statement on Monday, informing parents that 13 EarlyON Child and Family centres within the GECDSB will be closed in the event of a strike:

Amherstburg.

General Brock.

Dougall.

Harrow.

Lakeshore Discovery.

Margaret D. Bennie.

Princess Elizabeth.

Talbot Trail.

Begley.

Westgate.

Roseville.

Queen Elizabeth.

John Campbell.

The City is also taking registrations for day camp programs at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex and the Optimist Community Centre.