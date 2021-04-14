Windsor-Essex public school board says online learning will resume one day late

The public school board in Windsor-Essex says it needs more time to prepare for the switch to online learning, and as a result, the return from spring break is being delayed by a day.

In a media release on Wednesday, the Greater Essex County District School Board said instruction will resume on Tuesday, April 20.

On Monday, when students were originally slated to return from the break, elementary and secondary school teachers will connect with their students to determine technical needs and access to resources.

"They will also provide students with some work for the day they can complete, independently," the board said.

If a student needs technology to participate in online learning, parents should contact the school, the board said.

Schools are switching to online learning for the second time in recent months.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Monday, saying that the province is at a "critical point."

"The situation is changing quickly, and we need to respond," he said. "Right now, I'm extremely concerned about the new variants."

There are three schools in the region currently in outbreak, Centennial Central Public School, St. Peter Catholic School and St. John Vianney Catholic School.

As of Tuesday more than 400 students and staff were isolating following potential COVID-19 exposures, according to public health.