Windsor Public Library plans to reopen August 31

The Windsor Public Library has released reopening plans, which will see several branches open at the end of this month.

Libraries are permitted to reopen under Ontario's Stage 3 plan.

The Central, Budimir, Riverside and Local History branches will be the first to open as of August 31, under "normal operational parameters," according to a library news release.

Resources such as computers will be available but some amenities like meeting rooms will continue to be closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Library customers will be asked to self-screen at the door and physical distancing measures will be expected.

After a trial period, remaining library branches will open on September 8. Once branches are open, curbside service will end.

Customers are reminded they must wear a face covering in accordance with the City of Windsor's mask bylaw.

"In June we carefully began curbside service and in late July we opened for public computer access. Much of the planning, organization and adherence to health and safety protocols which guided us through the implementation of those initiatives will continue to be in force when we re-open at the end of August," said library CEO Kitty Pope, in a news release.

Throughout the re-opening trial, staff will monitor branch activity and make adjustments to the re-opening plan when necessary.

