Windsor Public Library will move to Paul Martin Building next Monday

The Windsor Public Library (WPL) is set to move from its Central Branch location to the Paul Martin Building on Monday. Feb. 3.

The Central Branch's current 850 Ouellette Ave. location will remain open until Feb. 2.

The WPL will occupy two floors of the Paul Martin Building on 185 Ouellette Ave.

The first floor — roughly 11,000 square feet — will house the library itself, while the second floor will play host to the library's administration offices.

"The 185 Ouellette Ave. site is in a prime location close to bus and bicycle routes with plenty of parking available in the area and convenient to St. Clair College and University of Windsor students," said library CEO Kitty Pope in a media release.

"Materials and resources not making the move to the new location have been distributed to other library branches," she said. "Library staff has worked hard to ensure 185 Ouellette Ave. is a welcoming public library space."

The Downtown Mission, which paid approximately $3.6 million for the space, will eventually move into the WPL's Central Branch location.