Windsor library board wants to raise funds for Central branch permanent site — years before site is announced

The Windsor Public Library (WPL) board is calling for a multi-million dollar campaign to raise funds for the permanent site of its Central branch — even though the branch's location has yet to be determined.

The relocation of the WPL's Central branch has generated some controversy since it was purchased by the Downtown Mission for $3.6 million back in March 2018, with some residents suggesting it will harm tourism in the downtown core and others concerned that the deal was completed without public consultation.

According to Windsor Ward 3 Coun. and library board chair Rino Bortolin, the fundraising campaign — which will look to raise approximately $2.2 million — will be a way of showing both city council and "upper levels of government" that the WPL is serious about securing a new location.

"The fundraising campaign is just meant to deal with starting to plan for what will be quite a large budget for a new library somewhere in the downtown core," said Bortolin, adding that the WPL's permanent location for the Central branch will carry an estimated cost of $25 million to $30 million.

The $2.2 million figure, Bortolin added, represents about "eight to 10 per cent" of the total cost — which would be split between the people of Windsor ($2.2 million), the city ($10 million) and other levels of government ($12.5 million).

Ward 3 Coun. and Windsor Public Library board chair Rino Bortolin says it's best to start raising funds now. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Back in May, the WPL board noted it would take about "five to seven years" before a permanent location for the Central branch would be decided.

Bortolin said Thursday that the timeline is still in place, but added that now is the right time to ask for $2.2 million from businesses and residents in the city since "the commitment is there."

"Before we even get to the construction phase, we need to show upper levels of government that we are serious. And that's why the fundraising campaign is important — to basically show that and show that the community is behind this as well," he said.

Bortolin is currently spending his week in Calgary, Alta., which included a visit to the city's new library — which he calls a "phenomenal architectural jewel."

"The interesting part is how they've programmed it inside and the way they've animated the space and the programs that they've decided to put inside that structure," said Bortolin.

"So if you're a resident [in Windsor] and we're coming out to you to ask for that donation, that investment, going out to different foundations, what you're doing is you're putting a stamp on your commitment to seeing that type of development and that type of project in our core."

'I think it's going to be a tough sell,' says one library user

Timarie Marentette said she has been a patron of the Windsor Public Library's Central branch for about five years — checking out books, DVDs, audiobooks and even attending some of their programs.

She said the lack of public consultation regarding the branch's sale to the Downtown Mission left her "heartbroken." She's now concerned about the Central branch's eventual location.

"I feel like it's a rip-off a little bit. Also, not knowing where it's going to be, if it's going to be accessible for people who live in Ward 3 and the downtown area. I think it's important they have a library they can walk to. [There's] still a lot that we don't know about it," said Marentette.

"I don't think that they consulted with the people who use the library. It's our library. They can't just go and sell it behind our back. I feel like we should have a say in that."

Timarie Marentette says she's been an avid patron of the Windsor Public Library's Central branch for about five years. She says it may be tough to convince people to contribute to the fundraiser since the permanent location has yet to be decided. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Marentette, an avid reader who has about 500 books in her home, said she's okay with the Windsor Public Library raising funds for the yet-to-be-determined permanent location for the branch, but added that she's not convinced the fundraiser will be a successful one.

"I think it's going to be a tough sell. No one's going to want to just give them money when they don't even know where it's going to be [or] what it's going to look like." said Marentette.

"I think that they're gonna have to have a really clear vision of the library, what they want it to be, and at least kind of zero in on some of the locations if anyone's going to actually donate."

But her biggest concern, she said, is the fundraiser's potential influence on the the branch's new permanent location.

"Businesses who donate — if they donate a lot of money — they might be able to sway where the location is, and that might not be the best location," she said. "Before asking for funds, I think they at least need to give some idea of where they're going to put it."

"I just wish that if they're going to close the library ... I just wish they asked the people who use it, because how did they know? It met my needs. I'm okay with them asking for funds. I just worry that the money could sway some of their choices."

The Central branch is expected to remain in its current location on Ouellette Avenue until February 2020, until it temporarily transitions to the Paul Martin Building. The WPL board says it's possible the Paul Martin Building could become the new permanent location.