Windsor Public Library not moving to Paul Martin Building — yet

The Windsor Public Library's transition between the Central branch and the Paul Martin Building is going to be "seamless," according to WPL board chair Rino Bortolin.

The Windsor Public Library was set to turn over the keys of its Central branch at the end of June, after the building was purchased by the Downtown Mission for $3.6 million.

But according to Bortolin, a new agreement has been signed between the WPL and the Downtown Mission, allowing the library to remain in its Ouellette Avenue location until February 2020.

He said renovations at the Paul Martin Building won't allow the Windsor Public Library to start operating there until December, but the signing of this new agreement will allow the WPL to "seamlessly move into that building without interrupting services in the downtown core."

"We were scheduled to go into the city hall building. It was a much smaller space. It was going to be a lot tighter, so going into the Paul Martin building is a much better situation."

Extending the Windsor Public Library's stay within its Central branch will prevent services from being interrupted when the WPL moves into the Paul Martin building, according to board chair Rino Bortolin, left, and CEO Kitty Pope. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

The WPL's stay in the Paul Martin Building will be temporary. According to Bortolin, finding a permanent location will take between "five to seven years."

He adds library users should expect "minor inconveniences" when searching for specific books — since they will need to be transferred from the current Central location to the Paul Martin Building.

Windsor Public Library CEO Kitty Pope said staying in the Central branch is a "really good option," adding library users are "absolutely thrilled."

"Our customers will be served by a public library in downtown Windsor throughout the transition period."

When the library moves, it's expected to be housed on multiple floors on the west side of the Paul Martin Building. There is also the possibility the Paul Martin Building could become the permanent location for the main branch.