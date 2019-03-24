More Windsor Public Library branches to open for computer access
A trial this week at the central branch location went well, says the city
Starting August 4, more branches of Windsor Public Library will be open for computer access.
This week, the library began a trial period, allowing patrons to come in and use computers at the library's central location, on a first-come-first-serve basis.
That trial must have went well, because three more branches — Budimir, John Muir and Riverside — are following suit starting Tuesday.
"Following a successful trial at Central Branch, the decision has been made to expand access to additional locations, which have been selected strategically to ensure computer access is available across the City of Windsor," read a statement from the City of Windsor.
Computer stations are separated by Plexiglass and physical distancing is being ensured by limiting the number of computers in operation.
LISTEN | Kitty Pope, CEO of the library, talks about how reopening looks:
People can use the computers for up to 45 minutes, and each "session" begins on the hour, with the remaining 15 minutes being utilized so that staff can sanitize the stations.
Public computer access in the additional branches will be available Monday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.