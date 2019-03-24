More Windsor Public Library branches to open for computer access

Starting August 4, more branches of Windsor Public Library will be open for computer access.

This week, the library began a trial period, allowing patrons to come in and use computers at the library's central location, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

That trial must have went well, because three more branches — Budimir, John Muir and Riverside — are following suit starting Tuesday.

"Following a successful trial at Central Branch, the decision has been made to expand access to additional locations, which have been selected strategically to ensure computer access is available across the City of Windsor," read a statement from the City of Windsor.

Computer stations are separated by Plexiglass and physical distancing is being ensured by limiting the number of computers in operation.

LISTEN | Kitty Pope, CEO of the library, talks about how reopening looks:

Well, partially. The downtown branch is re-opening to allow patrons to use the computers. You still won't be able to browse or check out materials in person. Tony Doucette speaks with Kitty Pope, CEO of the Windsor Public Library. 6:47

People can use the computers for up to 45 minutes, and each "session" begins on the hour, with the remaining 15 minutes being utilized so that staff can sanitize the stations.

Public computer access in the additional branches will be available Monday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

