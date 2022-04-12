Windsor Public Library says borrowing rose in 2021. Here's the books that were most popular

As the pandemic continues, Windsorites are relying on the library more and more.

The number of items borrowed in 2021 showed a 7.6 per cent increase over the previous year, including a 4 per cent increase in digital borrowing.

"In 2021, Windsor Public Library continued to pivot and demonstrate on a daily basis that we support our community at every turn," said Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin, the chair of the library's board.

"The community came to depend on us for information and entertainment resources no matter what."

Bortolin spoke at the annual general meeting of the Windsor Public Library on Tuesday morning.

He said the proportion of residents with a library card has risen 5.6 per cent year over year, and now nearly half of all Windsor residents have a card.

"Aside from actual physical infrastructure, such as roads or sewers or sidewalks, there isn't another service that is used by so many people and so many members in our community," he said.

The library provided a breakdown of the year's most popular items.

Top 5 books borrowed in 2021:

The Four Winds - Kristen Hannah.

The Midnight Library - Matt Haig.

The Madness of Crowds - Louise Penny.

Win - Harlan Coben.

The Last Thing he Told Me - Laura Dave.

Top 5 ebooks borrowed:

A Time for Mercy - John Grisham.

Becoming - Michelle Obama.

Daylight - David Baldacci.

The Awakening: The Dragon Heart Legacy, Book 1 - Nora Roberts.

A Minute to Midnight - David Baldacci.

Top 5 movies borrowed:

Wonder Woman 1984.

Tenet.

The Father.

Black Widow.

Godzilla vs. Kong.

Donation for Ukraine

The Windsor Public Library has also received a donation of $10,000 to help Ukrainian refugees coming to Windsor. The donation came from a foundation led by former library board member Margaret Payne and Dr. Chris Chamandy, Bortolin said.

The library is buying Ukrainian-English and English-Ukrainian language resources in both print and digital formats for both children and adults to borrow.

Over the summer staff will also be using the resources for multilingual story times and language circles.

The library is also continuing to search for a permanent central branch location.