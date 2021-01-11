Emergency childcare for front-line workers in Windsor extended
The program was extended as students will continue with online learning
The province has provided additional funding to the City of Windsor's emergency child care plan that will extend it until Jan. 22.
The service is available in Windsor at no cost to health care workers and others on the front lines whose children are enrolled in school. The childcare program was initially supposed to run from Jan. 4 - 8 but will now continue on Jan. 11 until Jan. 22.
A news release from the city Friday says the extension is to help frontline workers while schools remain closed for in-person learning.
Earlier this week, the province announced that students would continue with remote learning until at least Jan. 25.
Those interested can fill out an application form from the city. Parents can list their top three choices for child-care facilities.
