Local group pushing city and county to do more for doctor recruitment in Windsor-Essex

A local collective is calling on the city to do more to bring doctors to Windsor-Essex in a bid to relieve what they have identified as a shortage, citing study of the long-term health impacts of not having access to a family physician.

Soon, the group will give a presentation to Windsor city council.

In a letter to council on Tuesday, PropserUs — a "collective impact partnership" of local non-profit, government and health-care leaders — said it is urging the city to commit funding to doctor recruitment.

"The Regional Physician Recruiter Office Windsor/Essex (RPROWE) is no longer funded by any municipality in Windsor-Essex County," signatories Jessica Sartori and Shelley Fellows wrote in their letter to council.

"This initiative recruited an average of 34 physicians annually and recruited 569 physicians between 2003 and 2019. One in six physicians required help with immigration which this initiative provided."

According to the letter ProsperUs provided to council, 45 per cent of people without a family doctor lived in the city's lowest-income neighbourhoods.

They're calling on the city to work with other partners to develop a strategy to work on physician recruitment and retention.

The letter was also provided to council for the County of Essex.

In discussion on Tuesday, council voted to send a letter to the Ministry of Health about the issue. But they also voted to have the group come forward and speak to council.

"I do think that there there is an issue in our community around physician recruitment and the availability of physicians for certain members of the population," said Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie.

Why having a family doctor is so important for patient care Duration 1:02 Windsor, Ont. family physician Dr. Jen Bondy explains why having a family doctor is so important for patients and their long-term health.

Staff said they haven't had significant concerns raised to administration, and are confident in the funding the city currently provides.

City staff also provided a report on current and historical efforts to recruit doctors to the region. Currently the city provides $24,000 a year to a satellite campus of Western University's Schulich School of Medicine.

According to staff, the school offers 24 two-year family medicine residency slots, and another 10 resident spots after students complete second year. Another four spots are available for third-year students studying palliative care, hospitalists or emergency medicine. The school also offers a psychiatry program that has nine residents currently enrolled.

Andrew Daher, the city's commissioner of health and human services, said 77 per cent of family medicine resident stayed in Windsor after residency.

ProsperUs provided supporting letters from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, St. Clair College, Windsor Family Health Team and others, urging more resources for doctor recruitment in Windsor-Essex.

Daher also said physician recruitment is an issue province-wide.

"That's that's the spirit of my [motion] is just to identify if there actually is a problem and to and if there is then we can have a larger discussion about what types of strategies we might undertake to to address the issue," McKenzie said.

The city first established a physician recruitment office in 2004, and in 2006 gave it funding of about $142,000 per year through 2012 — though in 2010 removed the annual funding and funded it through one-time expenses until 2012.

A physician recruitment website for the region was created. From 2014 to 2018 Schulich continued its recruitment efforts, and the City of Windsor recruitment advisory committee was active until 2018, according to a city report.