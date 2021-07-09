Local high school student designs duct-tape tuxedo for prom
Ryan Beckic is a top finalist for a $10K U.S. scholarship in the Stuck at Prom contest
A LaSalle teen is one of three Canadian finalists in the Stuck at Prom scholarship contest, in which Canadian and U.S. high school students compete to create the best prom dress and tuxedo.
Ryan Beckic, a St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School student, designed his prom tuxedo made entirely out of duct-tape for a chance to win a $10,000 U.S. scholarship.
"It was really amazing because it was an idea in my head and it was a drawing and something I created on paper and six months later it was on my body, made out of duct-tape," said Beckic.
Beckic said it took him six months to design his suit which involved 160 hours and 27 rolls of duct-tape. At least once a week he or his father would make a trip to the store to purchase more duct-tape.
While the contest requires the majority to be made out of duct-tape, Beckic said he added a bed sheet for textiles and cardboard to make the wings.
Liking to the arts started at a young age
Beckic plans to attend university for interdisciplinary arts and sciences with a concentration in biology, fine arts and anthro-zoology. The scholarship money would go toward paying for his education.
As a child, Beckic said he took a liking to the arts.
"As I grew I realized it was something I was interested and I started to work on that and really build up my skills," said Beckic.
"Fashion might be in my future. I'm not too sure yet."
The Stuck at Prom contest began on March 31 and voting continues until July 14.
With files by Darrin Di Carlo
