Pandemic blues inspired this photographer to turn his lens on hometown Windsor-Essex

Stuck at home because of COVID-19, a photographer from Windsor turned his lens on his hometown and the result is a collection of eye candy called The Windsor Project.

Ian Virtue usually loves to travel, but the COVID-19 pandemic has kept him home and unfortunately without a job.

But he said it's been a bit of a blessing as the photographer fell in love with the place he grew up.

"I had a trip planned to Alaska ... with that pushed off to the side and now stuck at home not being able to do anything I knew I wanted to get back out there," said Virtue.

The Windsor Project photograph taken by Ian Virtue. (Submitted by Ian Virtue)

"I started going out and shooting Windsor-Essex."

Virtue said Walkerville is one of his favourite spots to stop because of the history in the area.

"It's been an incredible opportunity to discover the places of the roots where I grew up, where my parents grew up, where my grandparents grew up," he said.

"Some of those discoveries are wonderful and profound but some, with environmental impacts, and devastating."

Virtue usually loves to take photos of mountains, so of course Windsor-Essex wasn't top of mind for him.

Photographer Ian Virtue said the project came about because he was stuck at home. (Submitted by Ian Virtue)

But, he's been pleasantly surprised with what he's found around him.

"My favourite experience so far has been to shoot Pelee Island,"he said, explaining a winery had invited him to come because they admired his work.

Virtue met a head winemaker who is a bit of a quiet man, but it turned into a wonderful experience getting to know him and residents of the island more.

"He was so warm and welcoming and brought us to his personal greenhouse showing us all these incredible fruits and vegetables you couldn't imagine growing in Windsor-Essex.

Virtue has explored his own backyard for the photo series. (Submitted by Ian Virtue)

Virtue said if it had not been for his project, he would have missed out on these opportunities.

"Photography is an incredible medium that helps you connect with people."