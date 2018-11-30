Opt in or out? Windsor wants your opinion on private pot stores

The City of Windsor has opened a brief survey for people to give their input as to whether the city should allow private marijuana retail stores or not.

There are only two options for the one question on the matter — opt in or opt out — similar to what municipalities face.

Currently, the only place people can purchase recreational marijuana legally is online through the Ontario Cannabis Store. Private retail will be legal starting April 1, 2019. Municipalities have until Jan. 22 to opt out, but can subsequently opt back in at any time.

Discussions on whether to allow private retail have been ongoing among municipalities in Windsor-Essex. In Amherstburg, town council voted to host a public consultation.

The survey provides only two options for participants. (City of Windsor)

Even though a decision hasn't been made for Windsor yet, one private retailer, Starbuds Canada, is already eyeing the city as a potential location for a store.

Aside from the one question, people are also asked for their age group, gender and ward in Windsor.

The public has until Jan. 4 to participate.