Windsor priest heads to Texas to continue recovery from COVID-19

A Windsor priest is heading home to Texas to continue his recovery from COVID-19.

Father Maurice Restivo, the parish priest at Our Lady of the Assumption, was diagnosed earlier this year and continues to deal with long-term effects of the illness.

"It's certainly humbling and I realize that I'm not in charge. There's certain things I can do. I can do the breathing exercises and things like that, but overall, I am not in charge. God's in charge," he said.

Restivo, who is en route to Houston, stopped to speak with CBC News from Troy, Ohio, on Tuesday.

He said he was feeling well, but experiences shortness of breath, fatigue and a feeling of a knot in his chest. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late January and also had pneumonia.

"Some days I feel almost normal and other days I feel like I can do very, very little," he said.

Windsor priest Maurice Restivo spoke with CBC News on his journey through the U.S. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Restivo has been the pastor at Assumption since 2015. It is the oldest Roman Catholic parish in Canada west of Montreal.

"I found I couldn't do mass without being totally out of breath by the end of mass and kind of holding onto the altar," he said.

Restivo's doctor said he's considered a long-hauler, the term used to describe those who continue to experience effects of COVID-19 long after the acute infection has gone away. It's not known how many COVID-19 patients are long-haulers or why their condition persists.

An estimated 1.1 million people in the U.K. in reported having symptoms more than four weeks after the onset of COVID-19, according to a recent report from the Office for National Statistics.

Restivo's doctor suggested he continue his recovery in Texas, where he has family and community support. He'll be staying at Basilian house at the University of St. Thomas in Houston.

Restivo said he seen an outpouring of support and concern from parishioners, and other priests taken on the added responsibilities "without batting an eye."

"I've just been so overwhelmed with the goodness and the attitude of everyone," he said.