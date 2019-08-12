Thousands crowd Ottawa Street for Windsor Pride parade

Thousands of people packed Ottawa Street for Windsor's Pride parade, which ran from Walker Road to Langlois Avenue.

CBC Windsor had a chance to be part of the parade, handing out t-shirts, tote bags and beach balls to attendees.

People CBC News spoke to attended the parade for a number of reasons, including the simple answer of 'I'm gay!'

We live streamed the first ten minutes of the parade on Facebook. Click below to be part of the action!

Current pastor of Metropolitan Community Church, along with a few congregants, also took part in the parade.

"We are marching in the parade because MCC is an LGBT organization," said John Shellhorn. "Marching in Pride is very important to us."

While police participation is controversial in many cities, acting chief Pam Mizuno said Windsor Police Service was thrilled to take part.

I think it's important for the Windsor police to support the diversity in our community," said Mizuno. "It's nice to see Windsor Pride and Windsor police working together to support each other."

Windsor's Pride parade featured people from all walks of life. Take a look at our photo gallery to see some of the people watching!