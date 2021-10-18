Windsor mega hospital officially moving into Phase 2

Premier Doug Ford, deputy premier Christine Elliott, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare president and CEO Janice Kaffer, and Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj were on the site of the future acute care centre to announce Phase 2 of the project.

A $9.8 million contribution toward Phase 2 was announced in the province's spring budget, but Monday the funding became official.

The new acute care hospital will be located on a 24-hectare site at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession.

The project is intended to replace the aging campuses of Windsor Regional Hospital but there has been criticism of the plan on the grounds that it would leave the downtown core without a hospital.

The mega-hospital was among the health-care commitments mentioned during the speech from the throne, which kicked off the fall session of the legislature.

More to come