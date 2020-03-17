Windsor postpones Ward 7 byelection due to COVID-19 concerns

The City of Windsor's upcoming Ward 7 byelection previously scheduled for April 27 has been postponed, due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Tuesday media release, city clerk Valerie Critchley declared an emergency under section 53 of the Municipal Elections Act, which allows clerks to suspend elections until a declaration is made that the emergency has ended.

The decision to suspend the byelection was made after consulting with Ontario's Municipal Affairs Ministry, as well as City of Windsor legal counsel.

"The uncertain availability of polling locations (e.g. community centres, churches, long-term care homes), election supplies, other resources, and the overall movement towards social distancing all contributed to the decision to postpone the by-election," reads an excerpt from the Tuesday media release.

Though Critchley called an emergency, it isn't an emergency declaration under the province's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, and is therefore not a declaration that Windsor is under a state of emergency.

Despite the byelection's postponement, the campaign period remains open for the 12 candidates who have declared their intention to run for the seat left vacant when former Windsor councillor Irek Kusmierczyk won Windsor-Tecumseh's Parliamentary seat for the Liberals during the October 2019 general election.

Additional campaign time will be allotted once Critchley ends the emergency declaration.

Windsor closed the Ward 7 nomination period on March 13, and no residents will be able to put forward their names.

Council meetings and standing committee meetings have been temporarily suspended. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Windsor's decision to postpone the byelection came hours after Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province as a means of combating the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the province's emergency declaration, Ontario has mandated the closure of restaurants and bars, excluding those capable of providing takeout or delivery services.

The province is also prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people, including at indoor recreation centres, theatres and concert venues, libraries, places of worship, private schools and daycares until March 31. Ontario previously ordered all publicly-funded schools to close until April 6.

Windsor council on Tuesday also moved to suspend council and standing committee meetings until April 5.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is currently self-isolating at home, having recently returned from a personal trip to Jordan.

Ward 5 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac is Windsor's acting mayor for the month of March.