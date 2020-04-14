Fuel-carrying barge grounded in Lake St. Clair

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently in the process of dislodging a barge carrying fuel oil that became stuck in Lake St. Clair early Monday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Jeremiah Schiessel said the vessel is carrying approximately 82,000 gallons of diesel fuel, adding that the vessel is lodged in mud.

According to Schiessel, investigators were at the scene Monday and Tuesday and saw little evidence that any oil has leaked from the vessel.

"No reports of any hazard to the environment or any reported injuries," said Schiessel.

The vessel became lodged in Lake St. Clair early Monday morning. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

He said that a salvage team is "trying to figure out how to float this thing and get it back down river."

In an email, Steve Salmons with the Windsor Port Authority said his organization is aware of the vessel's status, adding that the ship "grounded at the side of the shipping channel, into the soft lake bottom, on the U.S. side to the entrance of the Detroit River in Lake St. Clair."

A spokesperson for the Canadian Transportation Safety Board said the vessel is a foreign tug in foreign waters, adding that the federal agency won't be taking action.

Schiessel said the U.S. Coast Guard is also planning a response to manage the situation, "just to be prepared for worst case scenario."

He said the U.S. Coast Guard will contact Canadian authorities later Tuesday, "just in case there is a leak."

Windsor-based utilities provider Enwin issued a statement on Tuesday, reassuring residents that the company is aware of the ship and is working with the City of Windsor and the local harbour master to "monitor and assess reports from the United States Coast Guard related to this event."

"Based on the information provided to date by the [U.S. Coast Guard], Enwin is advising that the water produced and distributed to its customers is currently safe for consumption," stated Enwin.