A 'new determination' for Windsor Port Authority

The Windsor Port Authority wants to make Windsor an international, multi-modal, transportation hub.

"We have such unique infrastructure here," said Steven Salmons, CEO of the Windsor Port Authority. "We have this immediate connection to the largest consumer market in North America."

Salmons listed the bridge, tunnel and rail tunnel as connection points, in addition to the ease of e-commerce.

Other areas don't have the benefit of proximity, said Salmons.

"Our infrastructure doesn't interfere with the community."

Salmons said Windsor needs to make a decision on if the Gordie Howe International Bridge is going to be an "economic bypass or an economic lifeline."

"We can't wait for the 2024 opening to decide we ought to have done something," said Salmons, adding he was startled when the Ministry of Transportation announced earlier this year that the Niagara region should be recognized as a international transportation hub.

A new logo for the Windsor Port Authority was unveiled Wednesday. Salmons said the chevrons on the logo represent the flow of people and ideas across the border and between modes of transportation.

"The port has a new determination and a new drive," for the port, said Salmons, quoting rapper Eminem. "Look, if you had one shot or one opportunity ... would you capture it or let it slip."