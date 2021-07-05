Windsor pools open as heat warning continues

There's a new way to beat the heat in Windsor.

The city's six outdoor pools — Atkinson Pool, Central Pool, Lanspeary Pool, Mic Mac Pool, Remington Booster Pool, Riverside Centennial Pool — are opening up for the season on Monday.

Pool activities including recreational swimming are taking place by appointment only, and bookings can be made at ActiveWindsor.ca or by calling (519) 253-2300 ext. 2907.

The reopening, announced last week, comes amid a heat warning that has been in effect since Saturday. According to the Environment Canada forecast, the mercury could reach as high as 33 C on Monday. With the humidity, it will feel more like 42.

The heat warning is in place for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia Lambton.

The weather agency is reminding the public to take precautions to stay safe and avoid leaving pets or people in a parked vehicle.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," the warning states. "The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."

In addition to the pools, eight splash pads are also in operation in the city. Lifeguard supervision at Sandpoint Beach began last week.