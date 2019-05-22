You can open your pool later than May 24 in Windsor, but on one condition
Standing water taking up a volume as small as a bottled water cap can allow mosquitoes to breed
As it turns out, you can keep your pool closed all summer long if you want — as long as it's in good shape, without any standing water or debris on or near it.
A City of Windsor bylaw requires property owners to open their pools by a certain time each year, otherwise they might face a fine of $260.
However, Roberto Vani, manager of inspections and deputy chief building official with the city, said the concern is mainly with standing water becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes if a pool is kept closed.
"As long as the pool is in good shape, so it's not damaged, the liner's not torn and the cover's in good shape as well too, and your pool has some water underneath to support the liner so that you don't have a large depression on it that's collecting debris, that would be fine," said Vani.
According to Phil Wong, environmental health manager at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, standing water accumulating to a volume of as small as a bottled water cap is enough for mosquitoes to breed.
"Doesn't have to be a pool. It could be a bird bath, it could be a bowl of water for your pet outside," said Wong.
Last year, at least one person reportedly died due to West Nile Virus in Windsor-Essex.
Wong said once standing water is around for three to four days, a breeding habitat can become established.
Bylaw enforcement
Vani said the bylaw will be enforced on a complaint basis. Violators will have two weeks to become in compliance.
If property owners cannot be reached, the city will issue them a warning by letter.
The date to open your pool by next year will also change.
The chief building official determines the new date each year.
With files from Sanjay Maru
