Youth violent crime was up in 2022, above 5-year average, according to Windsor police

Youth crime was up in Windsor in 2022, according to the police force's annual report.

In 2022, 254 youths were involved in crime as either an accused party, arrested, charged or an offender, an 11.9 per cent increase over 2021's total of 227, according to the report.

Violent crime committed by young people was up 35 per cent over 2021 numbers — from 115 to 156 youths.

That number is higher than the five-year average of 149.

The number of young people committing property crimes was also up in 2022, jumping 32 per cent from 2021.

We're hoping that you know through that collaborative effort that we settle our statistics a little bit more and that we see that downward trend. - Chief Jason Bellaire

Chief Jason Bellaire said the force has been trying to focus on youth crime.

"We're working closer with groups like Youth Diversion and we're trying to get more interventions in youth crime to prevent the evolution into adult crime," he said.

"One explanation is sometimes that our involvement is creating a higher statistic. But certainly, you know, I can't rule out that there's just simply an increase in youth crime this year."

Bellaire also said he hopes the work the force is doing with its partners in diverting youth away from crime, like Youth Diversion and New Beginnings, will start paying off.

"Our investigators meet with them all the time and it's something that we hope that the next time around with the report, the good news is that we've made the appropriate interventions, not just as a police service but with the other agencies that are involved with the youth interventions," he said.

"We're hoping that you know through that collaborative effort that we settle our statistics a little bit more and that we see that downward trend that we like to see."

There were some declines in crimes committed by young people.

The number of young people committing drug-related crimes was down 14 from 2021, to two.

And breaches of release conditions, failure to attend court violations and offences that fall into the "other crime" category were down 30 per cent from 2021.