Woman's body found outside Windsor apartment building: police

Windsor police are investigating following the discovery of a woman's body.

Windsor police say they found the deceased woman on the south side of an apartment building in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The police service had received a report about a woman lying on the ground.

Officers will be canvassing the area looking for witnesses and video footage.

Police said no further information would be released and the investigation is in its early stages.

