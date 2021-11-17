Arrest made in Windsor Assembly Plant explosion: police

Windsor police say they have made an arrest in connection with an explosion at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant earlier this month.

Windsor police said that a man was arrested in the case on Wednesday.

"[Windsor Police Service] presence in the 1700 block of Drouillard Road is in relation to this investigation. Further updates to follow," the police service said in a tweet before noon.

There was no immediate word on charges.

Police previously said the arson unit was investigating the blast, which took place on Nov. 4. No one was hurt in the incident.

In a news release the following day, police said suspicious items were found at the site of the explosion, which triggered the investigation by the explosive disposal unit.

"[The explosive disposal unit] located a suspicious package that detonated. Further examination and testing of the package will occur as part of the investigation," the release said.

The explosion occurred in a unoccupied area of the plant, according to the company.