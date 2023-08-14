Content
Windsor police looking for witnesses after man found injured Sunday

Windsor police say they are looking for witnesses after a man was found with severe injuries to his head in the city's west end Sunday morning.

The man was reportedly in stable condition Sunday evening

Side of a Windsor police cruiser
A Windsor Police Services cruiser pictured in a June 2023 file photo. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Windsor police say they are looking for witnesses after a man was found with severe injuries in the city's west end Sunday morning.

On social media, investigators said they found a 43-year-old man with severe head injuries on a sidewalk at Randolph Avenue and Union Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. 

The man was taken to hospital, and police said Sunday evening the man was in stable condition. They are now looking for witnesses. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Windsor Police Service major crimes unit or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous. . 

 

