Windsor police investigating dead body found in west end as a homicide

Windsor police's Major Crimes Branch is investigating a dead body previously found in the city's west end as a homicide.

The body was found Wednesday at a home on Mill Street, just south of Sandwich Street.

Police said patrol units responded to a "residence located in the west end of the city for a report of suspicious death."

"Upon arrival, officers conducted an investigation, and have now deemed this death to be a homicide," reads an excerpt from a July 25 media release.