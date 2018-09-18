Wanted man caught with stolen vehicle charged with dangerous driving

Windsor police have arrested a 33-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle this past Sunday afternoon.

Police say they saw someone driving a vehicle "erratically" in the area of Marlin Avenue and Dolphin Road and tried to stop the driver.

"The suspect driver attempted to drive away and evade officers," police say, and two police cruisers, two parked vehicles, the front porch of a home on Marlin Avenue and the stolen vehicle "were all damaged in the process."

A foot chase and use of a conducted energy weapon later, police arrested him.

He has been charged with the following:

Dangerous driving.

Evading police.

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Resisting arrest.

Unlawfully in a dwelling.

Two counts of breach of recognizance.

More from CBC Windsor: