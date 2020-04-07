Windsor police investigating east end melee, assault with a pickup truck

Windsor police say they are investigating after a fight broke out Monday night involving an assault with a vehicle.

Officers were dispatched Monday at about 5 p.m. to the Lube King shop in the 3800 block of Tecumseh Road E. where a large fight was taking place.

Police said when they arrived they learned that the fight involved about 15 people with a variety of weapons, as well as a vehicle striking multiple people. Video of the event was posted online by passersby.

"I'm just as shocked as everybody who saw the tapes," said Moe Al Latif, who owns Lube King and who was allegedly attacked by the group.

Al Latif said he sustained knife wounds to his back and was struck on his left hand by something. He spoke to CBC News Tuesday afternoon with his left hand in a cast.

Al Latif said he knew the people who attacked him, but wouldn't say who they were. He added that he didn't know what the attack was about, but said whatever they had against him didn't warrant the attack.

"Some of them had knives, sticks, bats," said Al Latif.

Al Latif said the driver of the pickup "saved my life" by driving into the attackers. The pickup then struck a grey Nissan which was seen parked in the westbound lanes of Tecumseh Road East after the incident.

According to Al Latif, the car belonged to the attackers. Al Latif said he couldn't comment on whether he knew the pickup driver or not due to the ongoing police investigation.

Three people, including Al Latif, were taken to hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries. Two people were arrested for their involvement in the incident.

Police have identified a number of people that were involved and are seeking warrants.

Police are continuing to investigate.

"I have full faith in the Windsor police force that they will do their job. The people who caused this mess yesterday will be punished," said Al Latif.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.comAnyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com