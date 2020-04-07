Windsor police investigating fight, vehicle assault
Incident happened Monday evening on Tecumseh Road East
Windsor police say they are investigating after a fight broke out Monday night involving an assault with a vehicle.
Officers were dispatched Monday at about 5 p.m. to a business on the 3800 block of Tecumseh Road East where a large fight was taking place.
Police say when they arrived they learned that the fight involved about 15 people with a variety of weapons, as well as a vehicle striking multiple people.
Three people were taken to hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries, and two people were arrested for their involvement in the incident.
Police say the fight was targeted and that those involved know each other.
Police have identified a number of people that were involved and are seeking warrants.
Video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
