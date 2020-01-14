Windsor police upgrade charge against suspect in 2019 Moy Avenue homicide

Windsor police announced upgraded charges on Tuesday against a 24-year-old Windsor, Ont. man previously charged in relation to an August 2019 homicide.

Johnathon Dasilva was arrested on Aug. 12, following the Aug. 9 homicide of an adult woman that took place on Moy Avenue, near Ottawa Street.

At the time, Dasilva was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Windsor police said Dasilva's charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder, "after further investigation, based on new evidence."