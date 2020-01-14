Windsor police upgrade charge against suspect in 2019 Moy Avenue homicide
Johnathon Dasilva was arrested on Aug. 12, following the Aug. 9 homicide of an adult woman that took place on Moy Avenue, near Ottawa Street.
Johnathon Dasilva is now facing a first-degree murder charge
Windsor police announced upgraded charges on Tuesday against a 24-year-old Windsor, Ont. man previously charged in relation to an August 2019 homicide.
Johnathon Dasilva was arrested on Aug. 12, following the Aug. 9 homicide of an adult woman that took place on Moy Avenue, near Ottawa Street.
At the time, Dasilva was charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Windsor police said Dasilva's charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder, "after further investigation, based on new evidence."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.