Dougall Avenue an 'area of concern' for speeding, say Windsor police

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit is raising the alarm bells about an increase in traffic safety violations.

In a press release, police stated more than 85 enforcement actions were issued on Tuesday May 11. Officers had been monitoring the 4000 block of Dougall Avenue, specifically due to concerns of speeding, issuing 39 tickets with 30 related to speeding.

Additional areas of the city had been monitored, resulting in issuing the remaining tickets.

Windsor police charged a driver travelling 179 km/hr on E.C. Row Expressway. The driver was charged with stunt driving.

Police officers have also recovered a stolen vehicle.

"As a community we need to do better. Road safety is everyone's responsibility and obeying traffic laws is imperative to keep our roadways and communities safe. Travelling above posted speed limits significantly increases the risk of serious injury or death during a collision," states the media release.

Police request anyone with information to contact Windsor Police Service - Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 225.