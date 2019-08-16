A special kind of teddy bear: Windsor police help kids through trauma

For young people touched by crime, the Windsor Police Service do something special.

The gesture comes in the form of a stuffed teddy bear, as part of the 'Cruiser Cares' program. The bears are donated by Family First and are given out in a number of different situations, ranging from car accidents to domestic violence.

Every WPS cruiser has a teddy bear to help kids deal with feeling overwhelmed.

"It's something to bring things back to a child's level," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge. "To give them a little bit of comfort and kind of humanize the job that our officers do."

Betteridge said the program has existed in a few different iterations, but vividly remembers handing a comforting token out at domestic situations.

"You can just imagine how traumatic it can be for a youngster to see their caregiver being taken away in handcuffs because they committed a crime," said Betteridge. "It's not something a police officer ever takes pride in."

At the same time, Betteridge said the safety of that child trumps the potential emotional trauma.

"Moving forward and doing everything we can do to get that child through that event ... it's a great tool that's available," said Betteridge.

Helps the officer too

While the teddy bear helps the child feel better, Betteridge said it also helps the police officer.

"It slows things down and you're at the point where you don't have to deal with the negative," said Betteridge. "You're trying to move ahead and deal with positive aspects. It's healthy for everyone involved."

Betteridge said some families have even gotten back to WPS to tell them the teddy bear meant a lot.

"You hear stories of the bear becoming something very special."

Sgt. Betteridge was on the CBC's Afternoon Drive radio program to talk about the program: