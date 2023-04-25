Windsor police release tattoo image in bid to identify dead man

Windsor police are hoping a distinct tattoo will help them identify a man who was found dead in downtown Windsor Saturday morning.

According to police, a man was found unresponsive on the floor of a garage in the 300 block of Bruce Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said in a statement there were no indications of foul play that would have resulted in death.

Windsor police released an image of a dragon tattoo on the upper arm of a man found dead in Windsor on April 22, 2023. (Supplied by Windsor Police Service)

The individual was not carrying any identification, but police describe him as an Asian man, between 40 and 50 years old with a clean shaven face and hair between 15 and 20 centimetres in length. He was wearing a black t-shirt, a black zip-up sweater, black designer jeans with rips in the knees and white high-top Converse shoes.

He was also wearing a rainbow bracelet with the words "www.va.gov" on it.

Police released images of what they describe as a distinct "dragon tattoo" on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward to the Windsor Police Service's major crime unit.