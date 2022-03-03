Windsor police investigating after suspicious man approaches young girl in Amherstburg

Windsor police are warning the public about a suspicious man seen in Amherstburg.

A seven-year-old girl was approached near the corner of Crownridge Boulevard and Thorn Ridge Crescent after school on Monday.

The man was with a young boy at the time, and offered the girl candy.

The girl declined and immediately reported the incident to her mother.

The suspect and the boy walked east toward a local park.

The man is described as white, about 30 years old, 5'8" and skinny. He was wearing a blue sweater with a hood.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video in the area to submit their footage to police.

Police are also asking parents to talk with their kids about personal safety. The Canadian Centre for Child Protection offers helpful tips online, say police.

Anyone with information about the suspicious man is asked to contact police at 519-736-8559 ext. 230, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

