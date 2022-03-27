Windsor police suspend vaccine mandate, employees on unpaid leave allowed back

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) announced late Thursday on social media that its vaccine mandate is suspended immediately.

The decision was made during an in-camera meeting earlier in the day, according to acting police chief Jason Bellaire. At this point, he said, there are four employees on unpaid leave because they're either unvaccinated or did not disclose their vaccination status.

Now, those people are allowed to return to work.

"We were able to assess what the risks and benefits were to have this policy suspended," Bellaire told CBC News after the announcement was made.

"The policy has not been repealed. It's been suspended. So the policy, theoretically, could come back into play given an assessment or an evaluation of emerging circumstances," Bellaire added.

Jason Bellaire is the acting police chief in Windsor. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

COVID-19 hospitalization trends, infection rates and the re-opening of society were all factors the board considered when deciding to suspend the mandate, Bellaire said.

Effective immediately, the Windsor Police Service has suspended its Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for all current members. Members of the Windsor Police Service who are on "leave without pay" as a result of the policy will be allowed to return. -08421 —@WindsorPolice

Less than three weeks ago, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, who is also chair of Windsor's police board, told CBC News the WPS policy "may never be rescinded."

"I think it's fair to say that we're still in the pandemic. We're not out of it yet and I know that there are employees [who] are comforted by the fact that their colleagues that they are working with are fully vaccinated," said Dilkens.

Ontario's top doctor confirmed Wednesday the province is in the midst of a seventh wave of COVID-19.

Arbitration hearing to go ahead

Shawn McCurdy, president of the Windsor Police Association, said he's pleased the vaccine mandate is suspended, but disappointed it took this long.

"We're glad to get our members back. We need them back. We're a busy police service and every member we can have at work helps," said McCurdy.

Windsor Police Association President Shawn McCurdy said the union plans to proceed with arbitration related to issues around the vaccine mandate. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The police association had challenged the mandate and wanted to see it gone.

Even though the mandate is suspended, an arbitration hearing on July 25 still stands and the union's board will determine if they proceed or not.

"These members went without pay for a number of months. Obviously when we file a grievance it's for a number of reasons, not only the reasonableness of the vaccination directive, but also some of the members' rights under the collective agreement that were no longer there."

The vaccination mandate lasted eight months after coming into effect in November.