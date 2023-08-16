Police searching for two suspects after daytime shooting on Pierre Avenue

Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a shooting in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 1:20 p.m. on Pierre Avenue between Erie and Niagara. Investigators located a 33-year-old man at the scene with "several" gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries that are serious, but not considered life-threatening.

"Through investigation, members of our Major Crimes Unit have since identified two suspects who were involved in the incident," police said in a statement early Wednesday.

Police describe one suspect as a white man with short, dark hair. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a black hoodie with large white lettering, grey pants with a black stripe halfway down each leg, and white, black and red sneakers.

A second suspect is described as a white mam with a beard, wearing a dark baseball hat with a white logo, a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front, green knee-length shorts and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with who lives in the area is asked to check their security or dash cameras. Anyone with information should contact the Windsor Police Service major crimes unit, or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.