Windsor police seek suspect following stabbing incident that sent one person to hospital

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a 23-year-old man was stabbed and sent to hospital Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Rankin Avenue off of Beals Street, according to a news release from police Wednesday.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through an investigation, police said they determined that the suspect left the area in the victim's vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Cruze. The car was later found in the area of Ashfield Crescent, off of Mt Sinai Crescent.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slender build and short dirty blonde hair. He is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30, and was wearing a light coloured hoodie, light grey baggy shorts and running shoes, according to police.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident.

Police ask that anyone with surveillance cameras in the 3500 block of Rankin Avenue and 4300 block of Ashfield Crescent review their footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).