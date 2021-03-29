Windsor police seek suspect who allegedly took out a gun in road rage incident

Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly showed a gun during a road rage incident.

In a news release Monday, officers said they are looking for information to help them identify the suspect following an incident that took place Friday around 10 p.m.

According to police, the incident started in the area of Howard Avenue, near Grand Marais Road East. The victim and suspect were driving northbound when the suspect's vehicle started driving "erratically." Police said this caused the victim to "conduct defensive driving manoeuvres to avoid a collision."

The suspect then pointed a gun at the victim in the area of Howard Avenue between Hyde Street and Logan Avenue and again in the area of Howard Avenue at Shepherd Street East, police said.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a four door red sedan with tinted windows and police said it might be a 2000 Nissan Altima.

The police say the suspect has been described as a brown-skinned male, between 20 and 30 years old, short dark hair, wearing a black coat and light colour khakis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police's Major Crimes Branch or Crime Stoppers.