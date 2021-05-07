Windsor police lay 4 stunt driving charges in one day
One driver was going 136 in a 60 km/h zone, police say
Windsor police charged four drivers with stunt driving on the same day earlier this week.
Three of them were going well over the speed limit on a 60km/h zone in South Windsor.
Those three vehicles — which according to police were going 120 km/h,136 km/h and 114 km/h — were stopped on Wednesday by an officer who was monitoring traffic, police said in a media release on Thursday.
Another officer watching traffic in the area of Wyandotte Street East caught a driver who was topping 100 in a 50 km/h zone, police said.
The police service said each of the four drivers was issued a summons for stunt driving. Their licences were immediately suspended and their vehicles impounded, for a week.
"One of the drivers had received a speeding ticket just two days prior during a separate traffic occurrence," the police service said.
The police service said driving at excessive speeds puts lives at risk.
"Many fatal collisions are a direct result of speed. All drivers have a shared responsibility to keep our roadways safe," the media release stated.
Earlier this week, CBC Windsor reported on what residents said was a problem with cars racing on streets and highways, particularly in South Windsor.
Some said they were woken up at night by engines roaring, and expressed concerns about enforcement and safety.
