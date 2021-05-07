Windsor police lay 4 stunt driving charges in one day

Windsor police charged four drivers with stunt driving on the same day earlier this week.

Three of them were going well over the speed limit on a 60km/h zone in South Windsor.

Those three vehicles — which according to police were going 120 km/h,136 km/h and 114 km/h — were stopped on Wednesday by an officer who was monitoring traffic, police said in a media release on Thursday.

Another officer watching traffic in the area of Wyandotte Street East caught a driver who was topping 100 in a 50 km/h zone, police said.

The police service said each of the four drivers was issued a summons for stunt driving. Their licences were immediately suspended and their vehicles impounded, for a week.

"One of the drivers had received a speeding ticket just two days prior during a separate traffic occurrence," the police service said.

The police service said driving at excessive speeds puts lives at risk.

"Many fatal collisions are a direct result of speed. All drivers have a shared responsibility to keep our roadways safe," the media release stated.

Earlier this week, CBC Windsor reported on what residents said was a problem with cars racing on streets and highways, particularly in South Windsor.

Some said they were woken up at night by engines roaring, and expressed concerns about enforcement and safety.