Windsor police say officers won't stop people, vehicles solely to enforce stay-home order

Windsor police say that officers won't be going into homes or stopping people and vehicles solely to enforce the current stay-at-home order in effect in Ontario.

In a media release on Monday, the police service said enforcement efforts will be focused on people and businesses not complying with closure orders and customer limits. Officers will also be responding to complaints about large gatherings.

The provincial stay at home order, which took effect on Thursday, is in place for at least 28 days. It was imposed as the province faces a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases driven by variants of concern.

The order forbids people from leaving their homes except for essential reasons such as work that can't be done remotely, exercise, buying food or picking up prescriptions.

No one is permitted to have guests in their home, and the capacity limit for outdoor gatherings is five people.

The minimum fine for hosting gatherings that exceed capacity limits is $10,000 and a term of imprisonment of not more than one year, and those in attendance could see a $750 fine.

Windsor police said anyone travelling to and from work doesn't have to show proof from their employer.

If an officer has "reasonable grounds" to suspect the shutdown laws have been violated, they may ask the person to identify themselves and issue a ticket or summons. Anyone refusing to provide ID can be charged with obstructing a police officer.



"The Windsor Police Service will continue to focus on engaging the community, educating the public on the rules and regulations, and enforcing the Acts, as necessary," the statement said. "It is going to take a collective community effort to slow the spread of COVID-19."