Is fishing an approved stay-at-home activity? Windsor police weigh in

Windsor police aren't fining people for fishing, but they remind boaters that provincial stay-at-home rules "that apply on land also apply on water."

In a statement to CBC News, the Windsor Police Service said its marine unit is actively patrolling the waterways and will issue a fine to anyone not following COVID-19 restrictions. The service said fines are a "last resort" as they are focusing on educating the public about the rules and issuing warnings.

Police said they are not issuing fishing related fines as the activity is "not illegal" as long as fishers have a valid license.

"However, any persons located in a boat are reminded they must still follow rules associated to gathering with others outside of their household," police said.

Under the stay-at-home order people are not allowed to gather with anyone outside of their household.

The marine unit has "recently" issued tickets under the Reopening Ontario Act after "warnings were already issued and ignored," police said.

While people are allowed to be out on the waterways with members of their own household, public marinas are closed at this time.

The province has also said that people should try not to leave their homes unless for absolutely necessary purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, exercise or work that cannot be done remotely.