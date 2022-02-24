Windsor mayor lifts state of emergency put in place after Ambassador Bridge protest

The City of Windsor is lifting a state of emergency that was put in place 10 days ago following a protest that blocked international trade at the Ambassador Bridge.

In a statement Thursday, Mayor Drew Dilkens announced that, after consulting with Windsor police, the state of emergency is being lifted as the "immediate threat has been cleared" and there has been a week of cross-border trade without disruptions.

Dilkens also said he will ask the provincial and federal governments for financial support in the clearing of the "illegal occupation," adding that Windsor citizens should not have to "shoulder the costs associated with this national security operation on our own."

The state of emergency was declared on Feb. 14 to support ongoing security efforts in the aftermath of the six-day protest that blocked access to bridge. On the day the state of emergency was put in place, the bridge reopened and traffic resumed flowing across it.

Businesses still impacted

An injunction was sought on Feb. 11 that supported officers in dissolving the situation at the bridge and reopening it to cross-border trade. The injunction was indefinitely extended Feb. 18.

With the injunction in place, Dilkens said officers have the "tools to protect this vital trade infrastructure and the municipal roads that connect to it."

But, he added, due to these extra protections — restricted street access and enhanced police presence — businesses in the area continue to be impacted.

"Windsor police are evaluating the national security situation on a daily basis and we have seen progressive reopening of east-west through streets over the course of the past week," reads Dilkens statement.

The mayor added that local businesses deserve "equitable access" to federal support programs launched in Ottawa to assist small businesses impacted by a separate, weeks-long protest that took place in the capital.