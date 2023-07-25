Windsor police arrest 4 people, looking for 2 more, after downtown stabbing

Windsor police have arrested four people and are looking for two more after a daylight stabbing in Windsor on Monday.

According to police, officers responded around noon to the 300 block of University Avenue East for a report of a stabbing. They located a 42-year-old man with stab wounds who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they determined the incident was the result of an altercation between people who were known to each other. Police said the victim "refused" to cooperate with police.

Four suspects were identified and arrested, police said in a statement Tuesday. Another suspect has been identified but not located, while a sixth suspect has not yet been identified.

The four identified suspects, ranging in age from 30 to 42, have all been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order. One of the four has also been charged with obstruction of justice.

Windsor police said te investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit.